Chris Evans Explains Why He Almost Turned Down Captain America Role
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Chris Evans is definitely most known for his work as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he says almost turned down the role. The 38-year-old actor had worked with Marvel in the past when he played Johnny Storm/Human Torch in two Fantastic Four movies in 2005 and 2007. Chris was asked to do [...]
Chris Evans Says Captain America Role Was the 'Best Decision' He's Ever Made Evans has portrayed Steve Rogers and his alter-ego, Captain America, in 11 Marvel movies to date. Evans said he initially turned down the opportunity to test for the part because he had been suffering from "panic attacks"...
Jaeden Martell reunites with his "Knives Out" co-star Chris Evans in the AppleTV+ thriller series "Defending Jacob". Back in January, the 17-year-old told ET Canada's Keshia Chante why it was "awesome"..