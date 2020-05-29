Global  

Lady Gaga's 'Fun Tonight' Lyrics Seem to Be About This Ex, According to Fans

Just Jared Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Lady Gaga‘s brand new album Chromatica is out now and fans are of course analyzing the lyrics to the songs and trying to figure out who she’s singing about! “Fun Tonight” is clearly a breakup song and fans think that Gaga wrote the song about her split from ex-fiance Christian Carino. They ended their engagement [...]
