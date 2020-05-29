Travis Scott’s Baby Mama Kylie Jenner Accused Of Forging Tax Returns + Isn’t Really A Billionaire
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Houston rapper Travis Scott‘s bae Kylie Jenner is making headlines for the worst reasons right now. New reports claim the curvy reality TV star might have forged tax returns and isn’t a real billionaire. Kylie x A Billi According to reports, Jenner might not have a billion dollar net worth in 2020. Fresh details claim […]
Page Six is reporting that Kylie Jenner has been stripped of her title of youngest self-made billionaire. A new report from Forbes accuses Kylie of lying about her wealth and forging tax returns in order to inflate her net worth. Last year, the business magazine named Jenner the youngest-ever...
