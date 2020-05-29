Global  

Travis Scott’s Baby Mama Kylie Jenner Accused Of Forging Tax Returns + Isn’t Really A Billionaire

SOHH Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Travis Scott’s Baby Mama Kylie Jenner Accused Of Forging Tax Returns + Isn’t Really A BillionaireHouston rapper Travis Scott‘s bae Kylie Jenner is making headlines for the worst reasons right now. New reports claim the curvy reality TV star might have forged tax returns and isn’t a real billionaire. Kylie x A Billi According to reports, Jenner might not have a billion dollar net worth in 2020. Fresh details claim […]

The post Travis Scott's Baby Mama Kylie Jenner Accused Of Forging Tax Returns + Isn't Really A Billionaire appeared first on .
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner Faked Billionaire Status

Kylie Jenner Faked Billionaire Status 00:27

 Page Six is reporting that Kylie Jenner has been stripped of her title of youngest self-made billionaire. A new report from Forbes accuses Kylie of lying about her wealth and forging tax returns in order to inflate her net worth. Last year, the business magazine named Jenner the youngest-ever...

