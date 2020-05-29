Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announce separation after nearly 3 years of marriage

FOXNews.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are ending their marriage.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

All the Signs Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Were Headed for a Split

And just like that, another Hollywood couple has called it quits. Earlier today, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich announced that they were separating after nearly...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PresshubU

presshub_us Julianne Hough [nypost] #Julianne Hough and Brooks #Laich separate after nearly 3 years of marriage https://t.co/AL83QeUGQe 3 minutes ago

capitals_fanly

Capitals Report Former Caps center Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough reportedly split after nea... #Caps https://t.co/8i8s3kuEzr https://t.co/P1sRffyATF 5 minutes ago

usweekly

Us Weekly Brooks Laich had a lot to say about “thirst traps” before his split. 👀 https://t.co/VlvG9XAJ8n 7 minutes ago

EMC419

Erwyn cubacub RT @people: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Separate After Almost 3 Years of Marriage https://t.co/vwJlqTDWDb 8 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich separate after nearly 3 years of marriage https://t.co/JXu4LfkJPZ 16 minutes ago

LoyalPromise

I / Loyal Promise.... ✋🏾 RT @TMZ: It’s over after nearly 3 years of marriage – see their joint statement announcing the split! (via @toofab) https://t.co/7AbgxcIv0D 20 minutes ago

DevaughnDara

dara devaughn Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Separate https://t.co/XrAc3GM1Iz 30 minutes ago

Alesantcruz

Mayra RT @enews: BREAKING: Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have officially split. After 3 years of marriage the two have made the decision to go… 32 minutes ago