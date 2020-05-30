Global  

Deepika Padukone shares screenshot of her family WhatsApp group; reveals Ranveer Singh's nickname

Mid-Day Saturday, 30 May 2020
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2012, and tied the knot in November 2018. And since then, their love and admiration for each other have evidently increased. Apart from their outings, the couple's PDA on their social media accounts is a treat...
Video credit: HT Digital Content
Viral This Week: Deepika Padukone Has Saved Ranveer Singh's Number As Handsome

Viral This Week: Deepika Padukone Has Saved Ranveer Singh’s Number As Handsome 02:11

 Bringing to you the most viral posts from Bollywood celebrities this week. Right from Karan Johar revealing the news of his household helps testing positive from coronavirus to Deepika Padukone sharing a screenshot of her family group chat.

