Odell Beckham Jr. Condemns Violent Protests + Reacts To Killer Mike’s Emotional, Must-Watch Atlanta Speech: “Thank You”

SOHH Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Odell Beckham Jr. Condemns Violent Protests + Reacts To Killer Mike’s Emotional, Must-Watch Atlanta Speech: “Thank You”NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. is using the power of social media to speak up. The popular athlete has stepped forward to share his issues with people violently protesting police brutality and the murder of George Floyd across the nation. Odell x Twitter Beckham Jr. initially went to Twitter to speak up on the situations […]

The post Odell Beckham Jr. Condemns Violent Protests + Reacts To Killer Mike's Emotional, Must-Watch Atlanta Speech: "Thank You" appeared first on .
