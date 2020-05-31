Lockdown 5.0: I am actually enjoying my time, says Urvashi Rautela
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () The blueprint for lockdown 5.0 was laid out on Saturday evening. Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela requests everyone to follow the guidelines of lockdown and assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combating the novel coronavirus. The online sensation says she herself has been spending time at home, adding that she...
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which is slated to begin from Monday, June 01. Reacting on the MHA's new guidelines, Congress leader PL Punia on May 30 said, "In other countries, lockdown was imposed at a time when cases were increasing but...