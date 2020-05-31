Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lockdown 5.0: I am actually enjoying my time, says Urvashi Rautela

Mid-Day Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
The blueprint for lockdown 5.0 was laid out on Saturday evening. Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela requests everyone to follow the guidelines of lockdown and assist Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combating the novel coronavirus. The online sensation says she herself has been spending time at home, adding that she...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Unlock 1: Time will tell results of relaxations at time when cases are rising, says PL Punia

Unlock 1: Time will tell results of relaxations at time when cases are rising, says PL Punia 02:04

 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown which is slated to begin from Monday, June 01. Reacting on the MHA's new guidelines, Congress leader PL Punia on May 30 said, "In other countries, lockdown was imposed at a time when cases were increasing but...

Related videos from verified sources

Dedicated Man Uses Lockdown Time to Build Beautiful Deck and Tiki Bar [Video]

Dedicated Man Uses Lockdown Time to Build Beautiful Deck and Tiki Bar

Occurred on May 22, 2020 / Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire, England, UK Info from Licensor: "I wanted to show the work of my husband Ben during the lockdown period. He has spent every minute of his spare..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:32Published
‘Authorities should utilize this time to…’: Expert to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown [Video]

‘Authorities should utilize this time to…’: Expert to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a dialogue with Harvard Global Health Institute’s Director Dr Ashish Jha on covid-19 crisis. Speaking on lockdown, Jha said, “You can slow down the virus through a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:56Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sirrahleumas

Samuel N. Harris, author of FRACTURED HEROES @CaeruleusFury And yes, I'm enjoying TX. We're actually new to the area (just moved here in January), and it's a st… https://t.co/j53OAQ7Hdr 3 hours ago

AlexDann9

Alex Dann Actually quite enjoying lockdown to be fair. https://t.co/q81Qs9vqlS 7 hours ago

RealNotIdeal1

Real Not Ideal One of the best parts of lockdown by far is actually having time for breakfast. I'm more of a grab and go person wh… https://t.co/R3WQPN7Kq5 7 hours ago

HomeGymMan

Simon @gym_manic @rickygervais That's true. I'm actually really enjoying lockdown tbh. Just could have done with a good l… https://t.co/rIuHwaIbXJ 8 hours ago

SindhiChokroVB

Sindhi Chokro 🥃🇮🇳 @KellyJK1995 Yes! More than that may be… (ask yourself if you would go out immediately after lockdown is lifted) I’… https://t.co/SGiXInKVyN 8 hours ago

69NiceBot69

NiceBot RT @aymsjay: right if ur actually enjoying lockdown after being in it for 69 days, why are u lying ?? Or what’s ur secret ??? 10 hours ago

aymsjay

amy right if ur actually enjoying lockdown after being in it for 69 days, why are u lying ?? Or what’s ur secret ??? 10 hours ago

CuleMaestro12

🏂 Is anyone else actually enjoying lockdown? 12 hours ago