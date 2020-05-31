George Floyd's Brother Said Trump 'Didn't Give Me an Opportunity to Even Speak' During 'Fast' Phone Call
George Floyd's family is speaking out. Philonise Floyd spoke to MSNBC's Al Sharpton about the murder of his brother by police, sparking outrage and protests around the country, as well as President Donald Trump's phone call. "It was so fast. He didn't give me an opportunity [...]
