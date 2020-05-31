Global  

Ariana Grande Joins George Floyd Protests With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez & Best Friend Doug Middlebrook

Just Jared Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Ariana Grande is making her voice heard. The “Rain on Me” singer joined boyfriend Dalton Gomez and BFF Doug Middlebrook over the weekend amid the protests in Los Angeles following the murder of George Floyd, which has sparked outrage nationwide. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande “Peaceful angry, loud and in the [...]
Video credit: WTHI - Published
News video: Protests and prayer take place in Terre Haute as people demand justice for George Floyd

Protests and prayer take place in Terre Haute as people demand justice for George Floyd

 Protests and prayer take place in Terre Haute as people demand justice for George Floyd

