Ariana Grande Joins George Floyd Protests With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez & Best Friend Doug Middlebrook

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ariana Grande is making her voice heard. The “Rain on Me” singer joined boyfriend Dalton Gomez and BFF Doug Middlebrook over the weekend amid the protests in Los Angeles following the murder of George Floyd, which has sparked outrage nationwide. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande “Peaceful angry, loud and in the [...] 👓 View full article

