9-1-1's Oliver Stark Responds to Co-Star Ryan Guzman's Statements About Using Racial Slurs

Just Jared Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
9-1-1 actor Oliver Stark is commenting on what his co-star Ryan Guzman said about using racial slurs. If you missed it, Ryan and his fiancée, Brazilian actress and model Chrysti Ane, went on Instagram Live after she apologized for posting tweets back in 2011 that used a derogatory term. If you don’t know, Ryan and [...]
