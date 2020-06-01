Global  

Derek Chauvin Wiki: Facts About the Ex-Cop Who Caused George’s Floyd Death

Monday, 1 June 2020
The officer involved in George Floyd’s tragic death, Derek Chauvin, is facing manslaughter charges. Derek Chauvin, with his history of excessive force against African-Americans, was fired as a Minneapolis police officer soon after the videos of him pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee to the man’s neck went viral. Chauvin has become the […]

The post Derek Chauvin Wiki: Facts About the Ex-Cop Who Caused George’s Floyd Death appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
