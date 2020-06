Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

HelloFresh, a weekly recipe-kit delivery service, has officially terminated their partnership with Lea Michele after her former Glee co-star Samantha Ware‘s allegations against her. In a tweet, Samantha wrote to Lea, “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU [...] 👓 View full article