Akshay shares BMC guidelines to stay safe from 'guest cyclone Nisarga'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday urged the people to stay safe and warned them against the cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit Mumbai tomorrow. The actor shared the guidelines by BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to stay safe, and asked the people to be safe from 'guest cyclone Nisarga,' saying 'we will get through this...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Nisarga likely to make landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra: IMD Pune

Cyclone Nisarga likely to make landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra: IMD Pune 02:03

 Head of Weather Department, IMD Pune, Dr Anupam Kashyapi on Cyclone Nisarga said the cyclone is likely to make landfall near Alibaug on June 03. At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be around 100kmph, he added. "Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar, Nashik expected...

Cyclone Nisarga: People living near sea shifted to rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area [Video]

Cyclone Nisarga: People living near sea shifted to rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area

Due to the upcoming threat of Cyclone Nisarga, around 70 residents of Dahanu-Agar village, which is located near the sea coast, have been shifted to a rehabilitation centre in Dahanu area. All..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
Suncoast casino preparing for reopening [Video]

Suncoast casino preparing for reopening

You'll soon be able to step inside the Suncoast Casino, but when you do, you may not fully recognize it. There are several new protocols in safe to keep guests safe.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:57Published

