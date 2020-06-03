Akshay shares BMC guidelines to stay safe from 'guest cyclone Nisarga'
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday urged the people to stay safe and warned them against the cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to hit Mumbai tomorrow. The actor shared the guidelines by BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to stay safe, and asked the people to be safe from 'guest cyclone Nisarga,' saying 'we will get through this...
Head of Weather Department, IMD Pune, Dr Anupam Kashyapi on Cyclone Nisarga said the cyclone is likely to make landfall near Alibaug on June 03. At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be around 100kmph, he added. "Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule and Nandurbar, Nashik expected...