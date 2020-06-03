Emma Watson Speaks Out After Facing Backlash for Her Black Lives Matter Posts



Related videos from verified sources Blackout Tuesday Meant Well, But...



An apparently well-intentioned effort to post black boxes on social for Blackout Tuesday has backfired spectacularly. Blackout Tuesday was originally meant to raise awareness about systemic racism and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 5 hours ago Former NAACP president reflects on Cincy protests in history



Ultimately, Milton Hinton said people need to vote to bring about meaningful change. Voting, he said, is where the real power lies in our system. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:03 Published 7 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Crack News RT @JustJared: Emma Watson speaks out on social media after facing some backlash for her initial #BlackoutTuesday posts: https://t.co/ydOwp… 27 minutes ago JustJared.com Emma Watson speaks out on social media after facing some backlash for her initial #BlackoutTuesday posts: https://t.co/ydOwpkwQqQ 1 hour ago ✨Sweety✨ RT @EricsElectrons: The outrage behind Emma Watson for simply being silent & then putting a white border around a black image shows social… 6 hours ago