Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Editor Resigns After Uproar Over ‘Building Matters, Too’ Headline

The Wrap Saturday, 6 June 2020 ()
The Philadelphia Inquirer announced Saturday that Stan Wischnowski is resigning as executive editor of the newspaper. His last day will be June 12.

The move comes days after the Inquirer issued an apology for running a story with the “unacceptable” headline “Buildings Matter, Too” about property damage from unrest and protests over the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd. The headline drew almost immediate backlash from readers as well as staffers.

Publisher Lisa Hughes said in a statement on Saturday that Wischnowski “has decided to step down as senior vice president and executive editor,” then thanked him for his two decades at the paper.

*Also Read:* Philadelphia Inquirer Apologizes for 'Buildings Matters, Too' Headline

She also told staff that as the paper searches for a successor, “We will use this moment to evaluate the organizational structure and processes of the newsroom, assess what we need, and look both internally and externally for a seasoned leader who embodies our values, embraces our shared strategy, and understands the diversity of the communities we serve.”

In Wednesday’s apology, Wischnowski, editor Gabriel Escobar and managing editor Patrick Kerkstra wrote together, “The Philadelphia Inquirer published a headline in Tuesday’s edition that was deeply offensive. We should not have printed it. We’re sorry, and regret that we did. We also know that an apology on its own is not sufficient,” the editors wrote. “The headline accompanied a story on the future of Philadelphia’s buildings and civic infrastructure in the aftermath of this week’s protests. The headline offensively riffed on the Black Lives Matter movement, and suggested an equivalence between the loss of buildings and the lives of black Americans. That is unacceptable.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Philadelphia Inquirer Apologizes for 'Buildings Matters, Too' Headline

Facebook Employee Who Quit Over Zuckerberg's Inaction on Trump Posts Warns 'We're in Danger' (Video)

Piers Morgan and Rudy Giuliani Clash Over Trump's Response to Protests (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Philadelphia Inquirer Top Editor Resigns Over 'Buildings Matter, Too' Headline

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Editor Resigns Over 'Buildings Matter, Too' Headline 00:23

 Stan Wischnowski will formally leave the Inquirer on June 12.

Tweets about this

96dbFreak

96dbFreak💧 @MikeMadden There seems to be some weird stuff happening in Pennsylvania newspapers. https://t.co/HK2bCz78lM 7 seconds ago

FactitiousFun

#activismhelps RT @thehill: Top Philadelphia Inquirer editor resigns after "Buildings Matter, Too" headline https://t.co/aiDF5Dwcwz https://t.co/5DuA61WMHE 14 seconds ago

KeenanEdith

Edith Keenan RT @ByronYork: Philadelphia Inquirer top editor forced to resign after publishing piece with 'Buildings Matter' headline. Was with paper 20… 17 seconds ago

Frankalexvalent

Dakota Dad RT @jsolomonReports: Top Philadelphia Inquirer editor resigns in wake of “Buildings Matter, Too” headline | Just The News https://t.co/j7MH… 38 seconds ago

LattyDian

Dian Latty🇺🇸⭐️🌟🌟🇺🇸 RT @QAnonNotables: Stan Wischnowski, the top editor of The Philadelphia Inquirer, has announced his resignation after receiving backlash fr… 3 minutes ago

da_dwyer

David Dwyer RT @michaelshermer: I go for a long bike ride & return to discover that not only is the devil not being given his due, those who attempt to… 3 minutes ago

TheOldGuyinFL

Michael Stevens RT @JoeConchaTV: This is a travesty. Stan Wischnowski worked there for 20 years. Won a Pulitzer. First the NYT folds on the Cotton op-ed, n… 3 minutes ago

sailinggirl73

SailingGirl73 RT @mtracey: After the Philadelphia Inquirer ran a headline they found offensive, "some journalists could be seen in tears in their Zoom fr… 4 minutes ago