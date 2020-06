'I Yield My Time' Citizen Goes Viral During LAPD Public Zoom Call Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A public Zoom call hosted by the Los Angeles Police Commission that was planned to discuss the protests following George Floyd‘s death turned into nine hours of citizens demanding that the LAPD Chief of Police resign. During the call, callers slammed the department for the LAPD’s response to the protests and demanded that Chief Michel [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Labour leader launches 'Call Keir' public meetings



In a public meeting via Zoom, Labour leader Keir Starmer called on the Government to be more transparent about their lockdown exit strategy. In the meeting with residents of Tees Valley he discusses.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on April 30, 2020 Politician Quits After Tossing His Cat in Zoom Meeting



VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA — The coronavirus has inadvertently thrown Zoom — the video conference app — into the spotlight, but recently, all for the wrong reasons. You see, as more and more.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:46 Published on April 29, 2020

Tweets about this KRYSTAL RT @JustJared: A citizen told Chief of Police Michel Moore to 'suck my d--k' during the LAPD's Zoom public call: https://t.co/xWxzKJtamO 6 minutes ago JustJared.com A citizen told Chief of Police Michel Moore to 'suck my d--k' during the LAPD's Zoom public call: https://t.co/xWxzKJtamO 28 minutes ago