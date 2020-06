Zoom's crackdown on Chinese dissidents shows the price tech companies pay to operate in authoritarian countries (ZM) Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Zoom on Thursday admitted that it closed user accounts and meetings meant to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre, after being asked by the Chinese government.

· It announced a new policy, to continue to enforce bans requested by China, but only for users physically inside the country, as opposed to earlier bans which

