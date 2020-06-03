Justin Trudeau Goes Viral for This Response to a Question About Donald Trump
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Justin Trudeau is going viral for his reaction. The Canadian Prime Minister was asked about President Donald Trump‘s response to nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd during a press conference on Tuesday (June 2) in Ottawa, Canada. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Trudeau “You’ve been reluctant to comment about the [...]
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took quite the pause before responding to a question about President Donald Trump on Tuesday.Trudeau was asked to comment on Trump’s call for military action to deal with the protests that have spread across the US following the death of George Floyd in...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struggled to find the words to answer a question about President Trump’s response to the protests roiling the United States. NYTimes.com Also reported by •WorldNews •CTV News