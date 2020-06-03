Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Trudeau Goes Viral for This Response to a Question About Donald Trump

Just Jared Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Justin Trudeau is going viral for his reaction. The Canadian Prime Minister was asked about President Donald Trump‘s response to nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd during a press conference on Tuesday (June 2) in Ottawa, Canada. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Trudeau “You’ve been reluctant to comment about the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Justin Trudeau Pauses For A Very Long Time Before Answering Question About Trump

Justin Trudeau Pauses For A Very Long Time Before Answering Question About Trump 01:38

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took quite the pause before responding to a question about President Donald Trump on Tuesday.Trudeau was asked to comment on Trump’s call for military action to deal with the protests that have spread across the US following the death of George Floyd in...

Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest [Video]

Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest

The former Vice President's statement came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the US military to quell nationwide protests that have turned violent.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Most Americans disapprove of Trump protest response: poll [Video]

Most Americans disapprove of Trump protest response: poll

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows most Americans sympathize with nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd, and disapprove of President Trump's response. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Trudeau’s 21-Second Pause Becomes the Story in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struggled to find the words to answer a question about President Trump’s response to the protests roiling the United States.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •WorldNewsCTV News

Justin Trudeau takes uncomfortably long pause before answering question about Trump and protests

Canadian Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau took his sweet time — about 20 seconds — to find the right words to answer a question about President Donald Trump and...
Mashable


Tweets about this

PBDemmom

Deanna Fessenden RT @people: Justin Trudeau Goes Viral for His Response to Donald Trump Question: 20 Seconds of Silence https://t.co/3NkvBPXNsy 6 minutes ago

thackshaw

Tracy Hackshaw #JustinTrudeau Goes Viral for His Response to #DonaldTrump Question: 21 Seconds of Silence https://t.co/KhdRWVvByn 19 minutes ago

StinsonTimothy

Timothy Stinson Justin Trudeau Goes Viral for His Response to Donald Trump Question: 21 Seconds of Silence - People https://t.co/MVeWUnxuCq 19 minutes ago

AdamBlaker

Adam Blaker Justin Trudeau Goes Viral for His Response to Donald Trump Question: 21 Seconds of Silence https://t.co/1YIyq4hY8o… https://t.co/uLqxbMQxkN 21 minutes ago