Trudeau silent for 20 seconds after being asked about Trump Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

— Canada’s Prime Minister Justin MONTREAL — Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday hesitated for 20 seconds before answering a question about President Trump ’s handling of protests gripping the United States. Trudeau’s long silence came when a reporter asked him to comment on Trump’s threat to use the armed forces to quell violence. When he eventually spoke, the Canadian leader avoided directly referring to Trump’s response to the protests or even naming him. “We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States,” Trudeau said at the news conference. Advertisement “It is a time to pull... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mary Meyer RT @cnni: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fell silent for more than 20 seconds during a press conference Tuesday, after he was asked… 40 seconds ago Zaheen Hafzer M M RT @CNN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fell silent for more than 20 seconds during a press conference Tuesday, after he was asked… 2 minutes ago michaelPh8 Trudeau silent for 21 seconds after question about herr drumpf | https://t.co/wafOjwdkbI via @YouTube 8 minutes ago Democracy 🇺🇸 Freedom "Thanks for that long silence, Justin!" https://t.co/ExTXAmqsSQ https://t.co/6HVIg1JiGb 8 minutes ago