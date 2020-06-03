Global  

Trudeau silent for 20 seconds after being asked about Trump

Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Trudeau silent for 20 seconds after being asked about TrumpMONTREAL — Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday hesitated for 20 seconds before answering a question about President Trump’s handling of protests gripping the United States. Trudeau’s long silence came when a reporter asked him to comment on Trump’s threat to use the armed forces to quell violence. When he eventually spoke, the Canadian leader avoided directly referring to Trump’s response to the protests or even naming him. “We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States,” Trudeau said at the news conference. Advertisement “It is a time to pull...
