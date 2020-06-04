Global  

Hyderabad police book Jr NTR fans for abusing Meera Chopra

Mid-Day Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Hyderabad police on Wednesday registered a case against fans of popular Telugu actor Junior NTR for abusing Bollywood actress Meera Chopra and threatening her with gang rape and acid attacks. Acting on a complaint by the actress on Twitter, the cybercrime police registered a case against unknown fans of the actor for abusing and...
