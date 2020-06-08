Meet Rebecca Jones, the Wife of the Late Gymnastics Icon, Kurt Thomas
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Kurt Thomas, a trailblazing gymnast, passed away on June 5, 2020 at 64 years old. Besides a legacy of changing the American gymnastics landscape, Thomas leaves behind a wife and family. After marriages that failed bitterly, Thomas found the love of his life in Rebecca Jones Thomas. They were together for over two decades till […]
The post Meet Rebecca Jones, the Wife of the Late Gymnastics Icon, Kurt Thomas appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
Fallen Cards movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Year is 2200. A catastrophe of mans own doing. Virus, famine and war have caused an economic collapse. Society has rebuilt itself upon a barren land..