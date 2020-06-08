JAY-Z Becomes Superman + Sends Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyers Last-Minute Private Plane: “We Spent Hours Trying To Find Flights”

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Music mogul JAY-Z is proving there’s really nothing he won’t do to help fight for black rights and justice. The hip-hop icon reportedly gave the ultimate hook-up to slain black man Ahmaud Arbery‘s legal team fighting his hate crime case. JAY x Ahmaud According to one of the Arbery family’s lawyers, JAY came through clutch […]



