JAY-Z Becomes Superman + Sends Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyers Last-Minute Private Plane: “We Spent Hours Trying To Find Flights”
|
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Music mogul JAY-Z is proving there’s really nothing he won’t do to help fight for black rights and justice. The hip-hop icon reportedly gave the ultimate hook-up to slain black man Ahmaud Arbery‘s legal team fighting his hate crime case. JAY x Ahmaud According to one of the Arbery family’s lawyers, JAY came through clutch […]
The post JAY-Z Becomes Superman + Sends Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyers Last-Minute Private Plane: “We Spent Hours Trying To Find Flights” appeared first on .
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this