Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JAY-Z Becomes Superman + Sends Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyers Last-Minute Private Plane: “We Spent Hours Trying To Find Flights”

SOHH Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
JAY-Z Becomes Superman + Sends Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyers Last-Minute Private Plane: “We Spent Hours Trying To Find Flights”Music mogul JAY-Z is proving there’s really nothing he won’t do to help fight for black rights and justice. The hip-hop icon reportedly gave the ultimate hook-up to slain black man Ahmaud Arbery‘s legal team fighting his hate crime case. JAY x Ahmaud According to one of the Arbery family’s lawyers, JAY came through clutch […]

The post JAY-Z Becomes Superman + Sends Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyers Last-Minute Private Plane: “We Spent Hours Trying To Find Flights” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Establishes College Fund for George Floyd’s Daughter [Video]

Kanye West Establishes College Fund for George Floyd’s Daughter

Kanye West Establishes College Fund for George Floyd’s Daughter Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed by a white police officer on May 25, had a 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. A representative for West..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Defendant in Arbery killing used racial slur -investigator [Video]

Defendant in Arbery killing used racial slur -investigator

**EDITORS NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE One of the white men charged in the Georgia killing of Ahmaud Arbery allegedly used a racial slur after shooting the unarmed black man, an investigator..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:20Published
Judge Rules Enough Evidence To Try 3 White Men On Murder Charges For Shooting Death Of Ahmaud Arbery [Video]

Judge Rules Enough Evidence To Try 3 White Men On Murder Charges For Shooting Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

CBS4's Laura Podesta has more on Thursday's court hearing.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:12Published

Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop JAY-Z Becomes Superman + Sends Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyers Last-Minute Private Plane: “We Spent Hours Trying To Find Fl… https://t.co/NMvTiW0Zkq 1 hour ago

One_News_Page

One News Page JAY-Z Becomes Superman + Sends Ahmaud Arbery’s Lawyers Last-Minute Private Plane: “We Spent Hours Trying To Fin:… https://t.co/JFDeOS0eUB 2 hours ago

sohh

SOHH JAY-Z Becomes Superman + Sends Ahmaud Arbery's Lawyers Last-Minute Private Plane: "We Spent Hours Trying To Find Fl… https://t.co/EQixIgri9V 2 hours ago