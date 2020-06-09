Janhvi Kapoor shares new poster of Gunjan Saxena; film to arrive on Netflix soon

Global  

Mid-Day Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
Due to the lockdown that has happened owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, some filmmakers have decided to release their films on the OTT platform. After Gulabo Sitabo, the film that will directly stream online is Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl, where the actress plays the eponymous character.

She...
