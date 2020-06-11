Global  

Warner Bros. Responds to JK Rowling's Statements About The Trans Community
Just Jared Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Warner Bros. have issued a statement in response to JK Rowling‘s anti-trans tweets. “The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues,” the film studio said in a statement. It continues, “Warner Bros.’ position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive [...]
News video: Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy

Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy 01:21

 Katie Leung Responds After J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Controversy Rowling sparked outrage online after she reacted to an article titled, 'Opinion: Creating a more equal post- COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.' The 54-year-old writer defended her comments on the social media platform after...

