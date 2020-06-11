Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gully Boy actress Tina Bhatiya talks about her role in Gulabo SItabo and working with Ayushmann Khurrana

Mid-Day Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Actress Tina Bhatiya, who was last seen in Gully Boy and has also been a part of serials like Pyaar Ke Papad and Kyuki Jeena Isi ka Naam Hai, will be seen in film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video India on June 12.

On sharing about her role, the actress said, "My character...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Gulabo Sitabo releases on Amazon Prime, Twitter gives mixed response

Gulabo Sitabo releases on Amazon Prime, Twitter gives mixed response 01:17

 Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime. In a first, Bachchan and Khurrana collaborated together. The quirky comedy has been directed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo received mixed reactions on Twitter. Film critic Taran Adarsh praised the film for its...

Related videos from verified sources

Abhishek Bachchan to make digital debut with Breathe 2, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to return for special episode [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan to make digital debut with Breathe 2, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to return for special episode

Abhishek Bachchan announced his new project with Breathe Into The Shadows which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on July 10th. Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bagged the role of 'Bankey' in Gulabo..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:50Published
Nora Fatehi takes up 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister Challenge [Video]

Nora Fatehi takes up 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister Challenge

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film "Gulabo Sitabo" is all set to release on an OTT streaming platform.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:12Published
Ayushmann, Bhumi nailed Big B's 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge [Video]

Ayushmann, Bhumi nailed Big B's 'Gulabo Sitabo' tongue twister challenge

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film "Gulabo Sitabo" is all set to release on an OTT streaming platform.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this

thenaman10

Srivastava Naman RT @mid_day: Gully Boy Actress Tina Bhatiya Talks About Her Role In #GulaboSitabo And Working With Ayushmann Khurrana https://t.co/HVK3WOK… 4 days ago

mid_day

Mid Day Gully Boy Actress Tina Bhatiya Talks About Her Role In #GulaboSitabo And Working With Ayushmann Khurrana https://t.co/HVK3WOKgfd 4 days ago

bollywoodnewsfb

Bollywood News Inside “Ayushmann Khurrana recognized me as Choti ammi of Gully Boy” that says: “Gulabo Sitabo’ co-actress Tina Bhatiya https://t.co/71Kr6RpDrs 5 days ago