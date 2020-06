Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

This Is Us writer Jas Waters has sadly passed away at only 39-years-old. The news of Jas‘ death was confirmed on the This Is Us writers’ Twitter on Wednesday (June 10). The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” the writers wrote. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on [...] 👓 View full article