Throwback Thursday: When Suhana Khan crooned to Ananya Panday's Dheeme Dheeme song Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It's the season of throwback videos and pictures for the last three months since the lockdown has begun. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is a video featuring Suhana Khan and her friend and that too from her birthday, that happens on May 22.



A fan club of Khan took to its Instagram to share a video where she could be... It's the season of throwback videos and pictures for the last three months since the lockdown has begun. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is a video featuring Suhana Khan and her friend and that too from her birthday, that happens on May 22.A fan club of Khan took to its Instagram to share a video where she could be 👓 View full article