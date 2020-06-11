djtyggaty RT @HipHopDX: Chloe x Halle release 'Ungodly Hour' album
🎧 PRESS PLAY: https://t.co/iED911zYhU https://t.co/nQS1XUaD5y 4 minutes ago
Pink Freeze Pop 🧊 RT @wcarter1020: Chloe X Halle Release Their New Album ‘Ungodly Hour,’ Drop #NewVideo “Forgive Me” https://t.co/fUboDUP7tJ 29 minutes ago
Jonathan Apollo Apparently, they did... for a week.
https://t.co/jzwwtsAXrN 29 minutes ago
IG: InquisitiveCarter Chloe X Halle Release Their New Album ‘Ungodly Hour,’ Drop #NewVideo “Forgive Me” https://t.co/fUboDUP7tJ 31 minutes ago
InquisitiveCarter Chloe X Halle Release Their New Album ‘Ungodly Hour,’ Drop #NewVideo “Forgive Me” https://t.co/61TM4fXvXI 31 minutes ago
DJ Anthony Styles Chloe x Halle Release New Album 'Ungodly Hour' f/ Swae Lee and Mike Will Made-It https://t.co/hmydbZVAsn #music #news 32 minutes ago
Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Music News: Chloe x Halle Release 'Ungodly Hour' Album Stream https://t.co/1k7hEc4rnI #News https://t.co/eTPwNYHAwQ 37 minutes ago
DJ Anthony Styles Chloe x Halle Release 'Ungodly Hour' Album Stream https://t.co/DpMeRGTci8 #music #hiphop #news 37 minutes ago