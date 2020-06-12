Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CNN Reporter Says Lawless Seattle Area is ‘Peaceful’ As Man Tries to Ruin His Shot

Mediaite Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
CNN's Dan Simon on Thursday evening was interrupted during a live report from Seattle’s lawless Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone by a man trying to organize locals to disrupt his broadcast — even as Simon described the area as a “street festival” that was largely “peaceful.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered

4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered 01:44

 4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered Recently, a group of peaceful protesters cornered off several city blocks in Seattle, Washington, and declared it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Here are answers to four common questions you may have about the CHAZ. Where...

Related videos from verified sources

Former Terp Says Brother Daniel Stopped Car From Driving Into Protestors In Seattle [Video]

Former Terp Says Brother Daniel Stopped Car From Driving Into Protestors In Seattle

Former Maryland Terrapins basketball player Dino Gregory took to Instagram Monday morning to share the story of a heroic act committed by his brother Daniel at Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests in..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:34Published
'Get off her!' Seattle police brutally takedown protester at peaceful rally [Video]

'Get off her!' Seattle police brutally takedown protester at peaceful rally

After a black man knelt before Seattle police in front of a barrier, a white man got in front of the kneeling man to protect him and he was attacked by police, according to the filmer of this shocking..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
Curious wild deer bring fawns from the forest to meet man munching on a carrot [Video]

Curious wild deer bring fawns from the forest to meet man munching on a carrot

In a very remote spot in Northern Ontario, Canada, the deer have no reason to fear the humans they come across. They are wild, but they live in a protected area where no hunting is allowed. Over time,..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this

REaPRagone

Roberto Ragone CNN Reporter Says Lawless Seattle Area is ‘Peaceful’ As Man Tries to Ruin His Shot https://t.co/C3aiNOQCrD #SmartNews 1 week ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli CNN Insists Seattle 'Peaceful' As Man Tries to Destroy Shot https://t.co/ATnctDfYTd 1 week ago

Beauty4Ashes_1

In§pire Life 'CNN Reporter Says Lawless Seattle Area is ‘Peaceful’ As Man Tries to Ruin His Shot' here: https://t.co/ohxO4CzROx 1 week ago