CNN Reporter Says Lawless Seattle Area is ‘Peaceful’ As Man Tries to Ruin His Shot
Friday, 12 June 2020 () CNN's Dan Simon on Thursday evening was interrupted during a live report from Seattle’s lawless Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone by a man trying to organize locals to disrupt his broadcast — even as Simon described the area as a “street festival” that was largely “peaceful.”
4 Questions About Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone: Answered Recently, a group of peaceful protesters cornered off several city blocks in Seattle, Washington, and declared it the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Here are answers to four common questions you may have about the CHAZ. Where...
Former Maryland Terrapins basketball player Dino Gregory took to Instagram Monday morning to share the story of a heroic act committed by his brother Daniel at Sunday's Black Lives Matter protests in..
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:34Published
After a black man knelt before Seattle police in front of a barrier, a white man got in front of the kneeling man to protect him and he was attacked by police, according to the filmer of this shocking..
In a very remote spot in Northern Ontario, Canada, the deer have no reason to fear the humans they come across. They are wild, but they live in a protected area where no hunting is allowed. Over time,..
Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:22Published
Tweets about this
Roberto Ragone CNN Reporter Says Lawless Seattle Area is ‘Peaceful’ As Man Tries to Ruin His Shot https://t.co/C3aiNOQCrD #SmartNews1 week ago
Cathlene Sareli CNN Insists Seattle 'Peaceful' As Man Tries to Destroy Shot https://t.co/ATnctDfYTd 1 week ago
In§pire Life 'CNN Reporter Says Lawless Seattle Area is ‘Peaceful’ As Man Tries to Ruin His Shot' here: https://t.co/ohxO4CzROx 1 week ago