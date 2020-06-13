Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unwell Charvi Saraf unable to get a COVID-19 test done in Delhi; pens open letter

Mid-Day Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Charvi Saraf, who has been keeping unwell, has penned an open letter regarding her failed attempts to get a COVID-19 test done in Delhi. She started her letter, shared with IANS, by saying: "I have Covid-19 symptoms, but is getting a test done too much to ask for in Delhi?"

Ever since the lockdown...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Delhi Coronavirus: Will stadiums be converted into makeshift Covid hospitals? | Oneindia News

Delhi Coronavirus: Will stadiums be converted into makeshift Covid hospitals? | Oneindia News 03:13

 The Rajasthan government has decided to seal the state border for a week due to rising cases of Coronavirus; A Delhi government panel has suggested that indoor stadiums be used as Covid-19 makeshift hospitals amid projection that 80,000 beds will be needed by end of July; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...

Related videos from verified sources

2 new CVS drive-thru testing sites to open tomorrow [Video]

2 new CVS drive-thru testing sites to open tomorrow

Two more CVS drive-thru testing sites will open tomorrow in the East Valley. You must register in advance at CVS.com to get tested.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
'All labs have to give test results within 24 hours': Delhi Health Minister [Video]

'All labs have to give test results within 24 hours': Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus situation in the city-state. Jain talked about Covid-19 testing and medical arrangements. "As many as 42 laboratories are functional in Delhi...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published
COVID-19: Patients in Delhi with symptoms can be hospitalized irrespective of test results [Video]

COVID-19: Patients in Delhi with symptoms can be hospitalized irrespective of test results

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 11, the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus treatment in Delhi. He said, "We are paying full attention on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this

dt_next

DT Next Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress #CharviSaraf, who has been keeping unwell, has penned an open letter regarding her fa… https://t.co/2oUloQ57KR 13 hours ago

windowtonews

Window To News Unwell Charvi Saraf unable to get a Covid-19 test done in Delhi - Window To News https://t.co/l9zOIftj0k #CharviSaraf,#Covid19,#symptoms 15 hours ago

RaziaMashkoor

Razia Mashkoorرضیہ مشکور۔ रज़िया मशकूर Unwell Charvi Saraf unable to get a Covid-19 test done in Delhi https://t.co/mPBwouegAQ 17 hours ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas Unwell Charvi Saraf unable to get a Covid-19 test done in Delhi https://t.co/5gBixES0Gf 18 hours ago