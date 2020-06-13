Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant With Her First Child

E! Online Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Newly ousted Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant with her first child, a source confirms to E! News. The news comes just days after Stassi, along with Kristen Doute and two...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: 'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Four Cast Members

'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Four Cast Members 00:31

 Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to the Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules". The two were terminated after Faith Stowers said they took racist actions against her. According to CNN, Stowers appeared sporadically in the 2018 season of the reality show. Cast members Max Boyens...

Related videos from verified sources

Faith Stowers Reacts To Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Firings [Video]

Faith Stowers Reacts To Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Firings

Faith Stowers tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante that her relationships with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute "don't exist" following their firings from "Vanderpump Rules".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:31Published
Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules' [Video]

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules'

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, along with new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, are fired from "Vanderpump Rules" following allegations of racism from former castmate Faith Stowers.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:15Published
Vanderpump Rules' star Dayna Kathan gives quarantine tips [Video]

Vanderpump Rules' star Dayna Kathan gives quarantine tips

"Vanderpump Rules" star Dayna Kathan spilled her secrets on surviving quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Beau Clark

 Stassi Schroeder and her fiance Beau Clark are expecting their first child, according to Us Weekly. The 31-year-old reality star’s pregnancy news comes just...
Just Jared

Stassi Schroeder Steps Out With Beau Clark in First Sighting Since Pregnancy News

 Reality TV star Stassi Schroeder is stepping out for the first time since E! News learned that she's pregnant with her first child. The news of her pregnancy...
E! Online


Tweets about this

bkmolady

Mary Ann Thomas RT @enews: Stassi Schroeder is expecting her first child with her fiance Beau Clark. https://t.co/9PynqteG2M https://t.co/h4g8DlMVPu 16 minutes ago

kristina_clare

Kristina Clare 🐚 RT @enews: #VanderpumpRules' Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé are expecting their first child together. https://t.co/IYgV1QRxYh https://t.c… 19 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Stassi Schroeder Pregnant: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Fiance Beau Clark… https://t.co/MdXnYK2AJN 20 minutes ago

JayTheresaO

Theresa RT @enews: Stassi Schroeder and her fiance Beau Clark are expecting their first child together. https://t.co/vHCDf6ZN91 https://t.co/QmJBTi… 27 minutes ago

TheDailyMast

Daily Mast Reality TV star Stassi Schroeder distraught, angry after Vanderpump Rules sacking - Daily Mast -… https://t.co/hOsRATnWVD 41 minutes ago

NehandaRadio

Nehanda Radio Reality TV star Stassi Schroeder distraught, angry after Vanderpump Rules sacking - Daily Mast -… https://t.co/YCupXEfmeR 41 minutes ago

TheSunTV

The Sun TV Former VPR star Stassi is pregnant, expecting first child with fiance Beau https://t.co/11D7PMMzno 1 hour ago