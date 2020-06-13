Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Newly ousted Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant with her first child, a source confirms to E! News. The news comes just days after Stassi, along with Kristen Doute and two...
Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to the Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules". The two were terminated after Faith Stowers said they took racist actions against her. According to CNN, Stowers appeared sporadically in the 2018 season of the reality show. Cast members Max Boyens...