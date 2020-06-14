Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder pregnant after being fired from show: report

FOXNews.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Despite being fired from "Vanderpump Rules," Stassi Schroeder still has something to look forward to.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Faith Stowers Reacts To Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Firings

Faith Stowers Reacts To Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Firings 01:31

 Faith Stowers tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante that her relationships with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute "don't exist" following their firings from "Vanderpump Rules".

Related videos from verified sources

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules' [Video]

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules'

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, along with new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, are fired from "Vanderpump Rules" following allegations of racism from former castmate Faith Stowers.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:15Published
'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Four Cast Members [Video]

'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Four Cast Members

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to the Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules". The two were terminated after Faith Stowers said they took racist actions against her. According..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Vanderpump Rules' star Dayna Kathan gives quarantine tips [Video]

Vanderpump Rules' star Dayna Kathan gives quarantine tips

"Vanderpump Rules" star Dayna Kathan spilled her secrets on surviving quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant With Her First Child

 Newly ousted Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant with her first child, a source confirms to E! News. The news comes just days after Stassi, along...
E! Online

Reality TV stars are finally facing consequences for racist acts

 In April 2018, Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder went on a podcast and told a story about how she and her co-star, Kristen Doute, called the...
Seattle Times

Stassi Schroeder Apologizes for Past Faith Stowers Comments

 Stassi Schroeder is addressing comments made by former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers against her. The 31-year-old reality star and author took to...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

Tweets about this

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder pregnant after being fired from show: report Source: Fox News https://t.co/8qCJWkLLId 4 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder pregnant after being fired from show: report" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/ubp15eqyEL 11 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #75292934708e54519b0c5cdeba2d3d13 Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder pregnant after being fired from s… https://t.co/bk6CJjaUAv 31 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star Stassi Schroeder pregnant after being fired from show: report https://t.co/TrjacWGQFF https://t.co/gmYjddaUaH 31 minutes ago

Qu33nnL

Qu33nn_Leader1248 RT @TMZ: Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Faith Stowers Says Jax Taylor Should Be Fired From The Show! (via @Fox411) https://t.co/moPSPC68Jp 5 hours ago

dreamgirls

dreamgirls 🌎 Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Faith Stowers Says Jax Taylor Should Be Fired From The Show! (via Fox411) https://t.co/20S064tH84 10 hours ago

Realitytvgurl

Emily J RT @TheAshleysRR: Former #VanderpumpRules star Stassi Schroeder is reportedly pregnant with her first child; has hired crisis-management te… 15 hours ago

TMZ

TMZ Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Faith Stowers Says Jax Taylor Should Be Fired From The Show! (via @Fox411) https://t.co/moPSPC68Jp 16 hours ago