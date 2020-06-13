Watch: Nicki Minaj + Tekashi 6ix9ine Clock In Hilarious Friendship Goals Together In Fashion Drip Clip Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New York rapper Nicki Minaj has nothing but pure friendship goals when it comes to Tekashi 6ix9ine. The self-proclaimed Barbie has shared some hilarious footage hanging out with the self-proclaimed King of New York and “Trollz” collaborator. Watch and comment below! “🤦🏽‍♀️” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram



The post Watch: Nicki Minaj + Tekashi 6ix9ine Clock In Hilarious Friendship Goals Together In Fashion Drip Clip appeared first on . New York rapper Nicki Minaj has nothing but pure friendship goals when it comes to Tekashi 6ix9ine. The self-proclaimed Barbie has shared some hilarious footage hanging out with the self-proclaimed King of New York and “Trollz” collaborator. Watch and comment below! “🤦🏽‍♀️” -Nicki Minaj’s InstagramThe post Watch: Nicki Minaj + Tekashi 6ix9ine Clock In Hilarious Friendship Goals Together In Fashion Drip Clip appeared first on . 👓 View full article

