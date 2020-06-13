Watch: Nicki Minaj + Tekashi 6ix9ine Clock In Hilarious Friendship Goals Together In Fashion Drip Clip
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () New York rapper Nicki Minaj has nothing but pure friendship goals when it comes to Tekashi 6ix9ine. The self-proclaimed Barbie has shared some hilarious footage hanging out with the self-proclaimed King of New York and “Trollz” collaborator. Watch and comment below! “🤦🏽♀️” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram
The post Watch: Nicki Minaj + Tekashi 6ix9ine Clock In Hilarious Friendship Goals Together In Fashion Drip Clip appeared first on .