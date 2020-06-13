Global  

Jane Levy Says Samantha Ware Was the Only One Who Checked On Her During a Humiliating Moment On Set

Just Jared Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Jane Levy is speaking out to praise her former co-star Samantha Ware‘s character following the actress’ revelations about what happened on the set of Glee. Samantha came forward with allegations against the show’s star Lea Michele and the way the actress treated her on set. Just the other day, she gave a tell-all interview in [...]
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Samantha Ware details Lea Michele torment on 'Glee' set

Samantha Ware details Lea Michele torment on 'Glee' set 00:46

 Samantha Ware, the actress who first exposed Lea Michele as an alleged 'mean girl' has now detailed how the Glee star made her life hell on the set of the TV show.

