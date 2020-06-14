Global  

Beyonce Knowles Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor's Murder in a Letter to Attorney General

Just Jared Sunday, 14 June 2020
Beyonce wants justice for Breonna Taylor. The 38-year-old Lemonade music icon posted a letter she wrote to the Office of the Attorney General Daniel Cameron in Kentucky on Sunday (June 14) amid global protests denouncing systemic racism and police brutality. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce Knowles “It has now been over three [...]
News video: Beyonce demands justice for Breonna Taylor

Beyonce demands justice for Breonna Taylor 00:54

 Beyonce has penned a powerful open letter to Kentucky's Attorney General urging him to charge the police officers responsible for the death of emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor on the 20th of March.

