Tweets about this SalujaSK INDIA BOLLYWOOD:: SALMAN KHAN AND FAMILY SABOTAGED THE RELEASE OF MY FILM, REVEALS ABHINAV KASHYAP IN A HARD HITTIN… https://t.co/DZTxFpI1We 54 seconds ago [email protected] RT @vivekhegdejune: Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of my film, reveals Abhinav Kashyap in a hard hitting post after Sushant S… 2 minutes ago Delhi Times In a detailed social media post, #Dabangg director #AbhinavKashyap accused #SalmanKhan and his family of sabotaging… https://t.co/QDpkYMM2KZ 2 minutes ago [email protected] Salman Khan and family sabotaged the release of my film, reveals Abhinav Kashyap in a hard hitting post after Susha… https://t.co/rJFoYSHggb 3 minutes ago SalujaSK INDIA MUMBAI BOLLYWOOD :: SALMAN KHAN AND FAMILY SABOTAGED THE RELEASE OF MY FILM, REVEALS ABHINAV KASHYAP IN A HAR… https://t.co/PHOBe2sR3m 4 minutes ago Amit Narayan I hope this finally spells the end of a horrible actor and a wretched being human (oops) Salman Khan and family sa… https://t.co/d5qmyfhEp8 4 minutes ago Newsic Abhinav's hard-hitting post against Salman https://t.co/9hpjOcSHiq https://t.co/V1TReAyV0C 5 minutes ago कुनाल Peshin RT @etimes: #AnubhavKashyap calls out #SalmanKhan and family for sabotaging his career #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/BkgE0zB36B 6 minutes ago