Veergati actress Pooja Dadwal seeks help from co-star Salman Khan Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Salman Khan's Veergati co-star Pooja Dadwal has once again called on the star for help. The actress, who's been experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms has asked Salman Khan to help her out.



In an interview with *Navbharattimes.com*, also published in Mumbai Mirror, Pooja Dadwal shared, "I am in a bad shape since the past... 👓 View full article