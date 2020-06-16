|
Robert Larkins Wiki: San Francisco Man & Wife’s Viral Video Costs Them Their Jobs
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Robert Larkins and Lisa Alexander are the newest subjects of an alleged “Karen” incident, this time in San Francisco. The couple accused James Juanilla of defacing private property for writing “Black Lives Matter” on the outer side of the wall. They refused to believe that it is actually his home and called the cops on […]
The post Robert Larkins Wiki: San Francisco Man & Wife’s Viral Video Costs Them Their Jobs appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this