Robert Larkins Wiki: San Francisco Man & Wife’s Viral Video Costs Them Their Jobs



Related videos from verified sources Raw Video: CHP Helicopter Rescue of Kayaker in San Joaquin Delta



A man was rescued Saturday morning after his kayak capsized in heavy winds at Clifton Court Forebay in the San Joaquin River. CHP video via Facebook. (6-7-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:47 Published 1 week ago La Mesa Police: Criminal case against Amaurie Johnson will not be pursued



La Mesa Police Department announced it has dropped their charges against Amaurie Johnson, a black man whose controversial arrest was captured in a viral video last week. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:46 Published 2 weeks ago Charges not filed in controversial La Mesa arrest



La Mesa Police Department announced it has dropped their charges against Amaurie Johnson, a black man whose controversial arrest was captured in a viral video last week. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this