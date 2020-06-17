Global  

Pharrell Williams Helps to Announce Juneteenth as a State Holiday in Virginia - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Pharrell Williams is helping to honor an important holiday. The 47-year-old “Happy” entertainer joined Virginia Governor Ralph Northam at a press conference on Tuesday (June 16) to announce that June 19 will be officially recognized as Juneteenth in Virginia. Juneteenth is observed to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. “From this moment [...]
News video: What Is Juneteenth?

What Is Juneteenth? 01:06

 What Is Juneteenth? Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is the oldest known celebration in the country to honor it. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but Texas's small Union presence meant slavery continued....

Juneteenth recognizes the day the last slaves in America learned of their freedom in Galveston, Texas.

Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19, has long been celebrated by Black Americans who recognize its 1865 origin as the end of..

In cities and states across the nation, Friday will be observed as Juneteenth. The holiday marks the anniversary of the emancipation of what were thought to be the last group of slaves in the..

 Pharrell Williams is helping to make history in his home state of Virginia. On Tuesday, the musician joined Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at a press conference to...
 Pharrell Williams is hoping to make a change.
 Pharrell announced alongside Virginia Governor Ralph Northam that Juneteenth (June 19), the day celebrating the end of American slavery, will become a paid...
