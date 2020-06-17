Pharrell Williams Helps to Announce Juneteenth as a State Holiday in Virginia - Watch! (Video)
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Pharrell Williams is helping to honor an important holiday. The 47-year-old “Happy” entertainer joined Virginia Governor Ralph Northam at a press conference on Tuesday (June 16) to announce that June 19 will be officially recognized as Juneteenth in Virginia. Juneteenth is observed to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. “From this moment [...]
What Is Juneteenth? Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is the oldest known celebration in the country to honor it. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but Texas's small Union presence meant slavery continued....