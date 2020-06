Sagar Sen. John Kennedy(GOP Louisiana) Complains Senate Amendment to Strip Confederate Names from Military Bases ‘Picks o… https://t.co/qJfEE4QWTv 5 days ago Vas Sen. John Kennedy(GOP Louisiana) Complains Senate Amendment to Strip Confederate Names from Military Bases ‘Picks o… https://t.co/0on5czEciR 5 days ago Bill Cooke RT @deaconpunnett: The man has a point! Why isn't the Pentagon considering removing Confederate heroes from Northern army bases, huh?! Oh,… 1 week ago kidMarine RT @CraigRozniecki: "John Kennedy Complains About Effort to Rename Military Bases" Eh, you lost. Get over it. https://t.co/VHoCru6o7L 1 week ago Devereaux Sen. John Kennedy Complains Senate Amendment to Strip Confederate Names from Military Bases ‘Picks on the South Unf… https://t.co/INFPdpusaj 1 week ago K Webb Seriously ⁦@SenJohnKennedy⁩. Go home. Get out of the Senate! https://t.co/E02p89SiBn 1 week ago R. Lee Laoch Sen. John Kennedy Complains Senate Amendment to Strip Confederate Names from Military Bases ‘Picks on the South Unf… https://t.co/85UbIXxxaK 1 week ago Pat: * #WaterGait * RT @AriesaSandino: He actually said the south is being picked on unfairly? Home of the f*** confederacy and enslavement is being picked on… 1 week ago