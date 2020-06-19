Sushant had ended contract with YRF?

Daisy Dcruz RT @ETPanache: #RheaChakraborty had told the investigators that #SushantSinghRajput had ended his contract with #YashRajFilms and also aske… 15 hours ago ET Panache #RheaChakraborty had told the investigators that #SushantSinghRajput had ended his contract with #YashRajFilms and… https://t.co/tk6kd9kHE5 16 hours ago S. Samaira @Tweet2Rhea and @maheshnbhatt are hiding something and why after the fight got sorted she did not cone when allege… https://t.co/0VPGXbWIB3 1 day ago ಖಡಕ್_ರೊಟ್ಟಿ_ಹುಡುಗ RT @dna: Sushant Singh Rajput had ended contract with YRF, asked me to stop working with them: Rhea Chakraborty to Mumbai Police https://t.… 1 day ago Vaibhav RT @sachinsutar: @TheCurlyPoet Did you see this new news, I can't believe, Seems like some conspiracy, Sushant's calibre was high standard… 2 days ago BureaucracyBuzz Sushant Singh Rajput had ended contract with YRF, asked me to stop working with them: Rhea Chakraborty to Mumbai Po… https://t.co/EVEseDcRlU 2 days ago అపరిచితుడు RT @Showbiz_IT: #SushantSinghRajput ended contract with #YRF, asked #RheaChakraborty to do the same: Actress to cops https://t.co/QKwo32FIOn 2 days ago Sachin Sutar @AaditK01 yes total nonsense , no one can match high calibre of Sushant, how can she even think of mentioning this,… https://t.co/FQ9z7rvBwm 2 days ago