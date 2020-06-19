Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant had ended contract with YRF?

IndiaTimes Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput’s contract with Yash Raj Films has come under the scanner with the Mumbai Police directing the production house to submit a copy of their agreement. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend and close friend Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement with the police yesterday for nearly 11 hours. According to a news portal, in her statement Rhea revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput had ended his contract with the production house and had told her also to do the same.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput had ended contract with YRF, asked me to stop working with them: Rhea Chakraborty to Mumbai Police

 Rhea Chakraborty who recorded her statement with the police on Thursday told the investigators that he had ended his contract with Yash Raj Films and also asked...
DNA

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Rhea Chakraborty leaves the Bandra Police Station after nine hours of questioning, YRF gets reported notice

 Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Rhea Chakraborty grilled for over nine hours in connection with his death; YRF gets a notice to show the cops copies of...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Yash Raj Films submits copies of contract signed by Sushant Singh Rajput to Mumbai Police

 Sushant Singh Rajput's Paani, directed by Shekhar Kapur was supposed to be his third film with YRF but they had reportedly backed out of the project.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

DaisyDcruz1

Daisy Dcruz RT @ETPanache: #RheaChakraborty had told the investigators that #SushantSinghRajput had ended his contract with #YashRajFilms and also aske… 15 hours ago

ETPanache

ET Panache #RheaChakraborty had told the investigators that #SushantSinghRajput had ended his contract with #YashRajFilms and… https://t.co/tk6kd9kHE5 16 hours ago

SSamaira1

S. Samaira @Tweet2Rhea and @maheshnbhatt are hiding something and why after the fight got sorted she did not cone when allege… https://t.co/0VPGXbWIB3 1 day ago

Sourabh_7406

ಖಡಕ್_ರೊಟ್ಟಿ_ಹುಡುಗ RT @dna: Sushant Singh Rajput had ended contract with YRF, asked me to stop working with them: Rhea Chakraborty to Mumbai Police https://t.… 1 day ago

Vaibhav30957016

Vaibhav RT @sachinsutar: @TheCurlyPoet Did you see this new news, I can't believe, Seems like some conspiracy, Sushant's calibre was high standard… 2 days ago

BureaucracyBuzz

BureaucracyBuzz Sushant Singh Rajput had ended contract with YRF, asked me to stop working with them: Rhea Chakraborty to Mumbai Po… https://t.co/EVEseDcRlU 2 days ago

Aparichithuduu

అపరిచితుడు RT @Showbiz_IT: #SushantSinghRajput ended contract with #YRF, asked #RheaChakraborty to do the same: Actress to cops https://t.co/QKwo32FIOn 2 days ago

sachinsutar

Sachin Sutar @AaditK01 yes total nonsense , no one can match high calibre of Sushant, how can she even think of mentioning this,… https://t.co/FQ9z7rvBwm 2 days ago