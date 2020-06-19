Nick Watney Becomes First Golfer Diagnosed with Coronavirus
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Nick Watney has pulled out of the RBC Heritage tournament because he has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. The PGA Tour shared a statement about Nick‘s diagnosis, which explains why he will be absent from the green. According to the release, Nick “indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness” ahead of his arrival at [...]
Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk the NBA restart, and whether they believe LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will be mentally ready to play in Orlando. Nick believes the Lakers will come out victorious, but Broussard insists they will face a big challenge in Kawhi...
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Eric Mangini for a segment called Drawing a Blank. The three decide what the chances are that Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs will go a perfect 16-0...
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:59Published
Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Chris Broussard why he believes the Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is a title away from becoming a certified NBA superstar. Hear the three discuss their chances in the..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:46Published
Nick Watney has become the first golfer to test positive for coronavirus since the PGA Tour’s resumption last week, necessitating the American’s withdrawal... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Japan Today •FOX Sports •ESPN •BBC Sport •BBC News •News24
Tweets about this
Inku Palios Nick Watney Becomes First PGA Tour Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus, Withdraws from RBC Her...https://t.co/8CFFIeMFYJ 32 minutes ago
Not a helicopter parent RT @JustJared: Nick Watney is the first pro golfer diagnosed with coronavirus and pulled out of a tournament happening this weekend
https:… 59 minutes ago
Sophie Coberly RT @people: Nick Watney Becomes First PGA Tour Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus, Withdraws from RBC Heritage https://t.co/5MAfjKfK3U 1 hour ago
JustJared.com Nick Watney is the first pro golfer diagnosed with coronavirus and pulled out of a tournament happening this weeken… https://t.co/JlfbZzGbYE 1 hour ago
Stacy Nick Watney Becomes First PGA Tour Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus | https://t.co/tJ8L01cWA5 https://t.co/Rx4lgArqnI 1 hour ago
ABC10 Dixon's Nick Watney becomes first PGA tour golfer to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/sPl6Z4hiW5 2 hours ago