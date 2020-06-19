Global  

One News Page

Nick Watney Becomes First Golfer Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Just Jared Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Nick Watney has pulled out of the RBC Heritage tournament because he has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. The PGA Tour shared a statement about Nick‘s diagnosis, which explains why he will be absent from the green. According to the release, Nick “indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness” ahead of his arrival at [...]
