Nick Watney Becomes First Golfer Diagnosed with Coronavirus

Inku Palios Nick Watney Becomes First PGA Tour Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus, Withdraws from RBC Her...https://t.co/8CFFIeMFYJ 32 minutes ago Not a helicopter parent RT @JustJared: Nick Watney is the first pro golfer diagnosed with coronavirus and pulled out of a tournament happening this weekend https:… 59 minutes ago Sophie Coberly RT @people: Nick Watney Becomes First PGA Tour Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus, Withdraws from RBC Heritage​ https://t.co/5MAfjKfK3U 1 hour ago JustJared.com Nick Watney is the first pro golfer diagnosed with coronavirus and pulled out of a tournament happening this weeken… https://t.co/JlfbZzGbYE 1 hour ago Stacy Nick Watney Becomes First PGA Tour Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus | https://t.co/tJ8L01cWA5 https://t.co/Rx4lgArqnI 1 hour ago ABC10 Dixon's Nick Watney becomes first PGA tour golfer to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/sPl6Z4hiW5 2 hours ago Connor Grott Nick Watney becomes first player on PGA Tour to test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/GpaZw92773 via @upi #Golf #PGA #PGATour 2 hours ago Beware of Copaganda RT @BobHarig: Nick Watney becomes first PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19.. after testing negative at Hilton Head earlier in th… 2 hours ago