Nick Watney Becomes First Golfer Diagnosed with Coronavirus Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nick Watney has pulled out of the RBC Heritage tournament because he has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus . The PGA Tour shared a statement about Nick‘s diagnosis, which explains why he will be absent from the green. According to the release, Nick “indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness” ahead of his arrival at [...] 👓 View full article