WATCH: Viral Videos Show Teeming Throngs of Maskless Trump Fans Lining Up for Tulsa Rally
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () On Saturday morning, stunning videos featuring teeming throngs of Trump supporters circulated on Twitter hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — with very few coronavirus masks in evidence. Public health officials, including Trump administration epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, have expressed grave concern about Trump’s indoor rally, and recommended precautions like face […]
Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would be the nation’s largest indoor social gathering since pandemic restrictions were imposed. This...
On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously rejected a major move to protect it's people. It was a bid to require attendees of Trump's Saturday rally to wear masks and practice social distancing...
