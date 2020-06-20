Global  

WATCH: Viral Videos Show Teeming Throngs of Maskless Trump Fans Lining Up for Tulsa Rally

Mediaite Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
WATCH: Viral Videos Show Teeming Throngs of Maskless Trump Fans Lining Up for Tulsa RallyOn Saturday morning, stunning videos featuring teeming throngs of Trump supporters circulated on Twitter hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — with very few coronavirus masks in evidence. Public health officials, including Trump administration epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, have expressed grave concern about Trump’s indoor rally, and recommended precautions like face […]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise

Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise 03:34

 Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would be the nation’s largest indoor social gathering since pandemic restrictions were imposed. This...

