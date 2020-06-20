WATCH: Viral Videos Show Teeming Throngs of Maskless Trump Fans Lining Up for Tulsa Rally Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

On Saturday morning, stunning videos featuring teeming throngs of Trump supporters circulated on Twitter hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — with very few On Saturday morning, stunning videos featuring teeming throngs of Trump supporters circulated on Twitter hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — with very few coronavirus masks in evidence. Public health officials, including Trump administration epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, have expressed grave concern about Trump’s indoor rally, and recommended precautions like face […] 👓 View full article

