Related videos from verified sources Prince Philip and Kate Have This in Common



Prince Philip has been married to a monarch for decades, and someday, Kate Middleton will be as well, and she will most likely be successful. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports on this common trait. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago Prince William visits vaccine research facility



Prince William admitted the possibility of indefinite social distancing is "quite frightening" as he met with scientists working to find a coronavirus vaccine. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:43 Published 5 days ago How to Parent Like Prince William and Kate Middleton During the Pandemic



Kate Middleton and Prince William have been using video chats to speak to their public during the coronavirus pandemic, and have shared parenting tips along the way. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:58 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this ☆★ Martine ★☆ RT @JustJared: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, & Prince Louis tackle their dad Prince William in adorable photos taken by Kate Middleton… 1 week ago