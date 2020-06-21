Global  

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid on Father's Day: 'Somehow I Have Zero Baggage Or Dad Issues'

Drew Barrymore is honoring her father, John Barrymore. The 45-year-old Santa Clarita Diet actress posted a tribute to her dad on Father’s Day Sunday (June 21). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drew Barrymore “My mom chose a wild card for my dad. He was a mad poet hedonist man child! But I understood [...]
