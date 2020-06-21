Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates girlfriend Camila Morrone's birthday with yacht party
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () American actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd birthday by partying on a yacht. According to Page Six, the 45-year-old 'Titanic' actor was one of the few guests to don wear a mask at the crowded affair. Invitees wore cowboy hats and western attire.
This guy got a wonderful surprise from his girlfriend, who organized a virtual birthday party for him while they were self-isolating during coronavirus pandemic. She got together a large group of his..