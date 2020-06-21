Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates girlfriend Camila Morrone's birthday with yacht party

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
American actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd birthday by partying on a yacht. According to Page Six, the 45-year-old 'Titanic' actor was one of the few guests to don wear a mask at the crowded affair. Invitees wore cowboy hats and western attire.

Actor Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Shaun...
0
