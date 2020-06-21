Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates girlfriend Camila Morrone's birthday with yacht party



Related videos from verified sources Camila Morrone is Hollywood's red carpet princess



Camila Morrone may only have done a few indie movies, but she's the most glamorous actress right now. Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published 6 days ago Girl Organizes Surprise Virtual Birthday Party for Boyfriend While in Quarantine



This guy got a wonderful surprise from his girlfriend, who organized a virtual birthday party for him while they were self-isolating during coronavirus pandemic. She got together a large group of his.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:18 Published on May 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Camila Morrone Celebrate 23rd Birthday with Star-Studded Yacht Party Camila Morrone celebrated her 23rd birthday this week and she celebrated with a private yacht party attended by boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio and some celebrity...

Just Jared 1 day ago





Tweets about this