'The Bachelor' Stars Chris Soules & Victoria Fuller Enjoy Lunch Date in Her Hometown!

Just Jared Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller are posing for their first photo together! The Bachelor stars were photographed and featured on Leaping Lizard Cafe & Bakery’s Instagram on Saturday (June 21) after visiting the cafe in Victoria’s hometown of Virginia Beach. “Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today! Thanks for coming🌹 @vlfuller [...]
