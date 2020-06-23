Megan Fox Releases Statement on Her Experiences in Hollywood After Fans Call to 'Cancel' Michael Bay Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Megan Fox is speaking out in response to the many people on social media who are calling out Hollywood for not giving her the proper chance to reach her potential. The 34-year-old actress was famously fired from Michael Bay‘s Transformers franchise after starring in the first two movies and most of her films after that [...] 👓 View full article

