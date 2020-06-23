Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Megan Fox Releases Statement on Her Experiences in Hollywood After Fans Call to 'Cancel' Michael Bay

Just Jared Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Megan Fox is speaking out in response to the many people on social media who are calling out Hollywood for not giving her the proper chance to reach her potential. The 34-year-old actress was famously fired from Michael Bay‘s Transformers franchise after starring in the first two movies and most of her films after that [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Megan Fox Says She Was 'Never Preyed Upon' By Michael Bay After Old Jimmy Kimmel Interview Goes Viral

Megan Fox Says She Was 'Never Preyed Upon' By Michael Bay After Old Jimmy Kimmel Interview Goes Viral 02:52

 Megan Fox is setting the record straight after a 2009 interview re-surfaced that showed Jimmy Kimmel joking about Michael Bay sexualizing her onset of "Bad Boys II" when she was just 15.

Related videos from verified sources

Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her [Video]

Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her

Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her In a resurfaced clip from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' the actress discussed being an extra in the director's 2003 film 'Bad Boys II.' Fox was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 02:01Published
Megan Fox insists she was 'never preyed upon' by Michael Bay [Video]

Megan Fox insists she was 'never preyed upon' by Michael Bay

Megan Fox has insisted that she was never "preyed upon" by director Michael Bay following the re-emergence of a 2009 interview.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:12Published
Colin Cowherd: If Mike McCarthy flourishes in Dallas, it may mean we've been over-selling Aaron Rodgers [Video]

Colin Cowherd: If Mike McCarthy flourishes in Dallas, it may mean we've been over-selling Aaron Rodgers

During Mike McCarthy's tenure with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers, many claim that Rodgers elevated McCarthy. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks we will find out this season if that statement is..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Megan Fox Denies Being ''Preyed Upon'' By Michael Bay as Past Remarks Resurface

 Megan Fox says she's endured "genuinely harrowing experiences" as a woman in the entertainment industry, but they do not involve Michael Bay. In a new statement...
E! Online


Tweets about this