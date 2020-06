Prof Dauber Rep. Jerry Nadler Threatens to Subpoena, Freeze Budget of AG Barr to Compel His Testimony Over Firing of SDNY Chief… https://t.co/77N61kKZYm 17 minutes ago Vas Rep. Jerry Nadler Threatens to Subpoena, Freeze Budget of AG Barr to Compel His Testimony Over Firing of SDNY Chief… https://t.co/2akF6HelC1 20 minutes ago Maddy🐶🧢 RT @Mediaite: Rep. Jerry Nadler Threatens to Subpoena, Freeze Budget of AG Bill Barr to Compel His Testimony Over Firing of SDNY US Attorne… 21 minutes ago Mediaite Rep. Jerry Nadler Threatens to Subpoena, Freeze Budget of AG Bill Barr to Compel His Testimony Over Firing of SDNY… https://t.co/6XuqyNGFp7 38 minutes ago Claudia Davis On the #TRMS, Jerry Nadler threatens to cut Attorney General Barr’s Dept of Justice budget if he doesn’t respond to… https://t.co/9eciFcHHiM 2 hours ago