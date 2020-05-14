Global  

Ewan McGregor expects to enjoy Obi-Wan series 'much more' than Star Wars films

Tuesday, 23 June 2020
 Ewan McGregor has claimed that he will enjoy playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Disney+ spin-off series "much more" than he did in the 'Star Wars' prequel films because of the advances in technology.

